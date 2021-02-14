This week in Georgia sports, the men’s basketball team lost two straight games against No. 16 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama, and gymnastics returned to action to defeat No. 6 Alabama to end its three-meet losing streak. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Men’s basketball

Now 20 games into the 2020-21 season, winning and losing streaks have been the theme for men’s basketball. Georgia started the season with a seven-game winning streak before losing four straight to begin SEC play. After entering the past week on a three-game winning streak, the Bulldogs struggled against both No. 16 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama, with neither game as close as the score might indicate. The Crimson Tide scored 115 points — their most this season — against the Bulldogs behind 18 made 3-pointers.

Gymnastics

After opening the season with a 1-3 record and three straight losses, the GymDogs defeated No. 6 Alabama 197.275-197 on Friday. It was the first meet in two weeks for Georgia, who appeared to need the time off to regroup before continuing its vaunted SEC-only schedule. The GymDogs finished with three season-high event scores on vault, bars and beam against the Crimson Tide.

Baseball

The 2020 season was pitched as the year of “unfinished business” for Georgia baseball after failing to make deep postseason runs in both 2018 and 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic ended last season after just 18 games. This season, the Bulldogs will need to “rise above” COVID-19 uncertainly and the loss of Tucker Bradley, Cam Shepherd, Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox as all left to begin their professional careers.

Softball

Georgia softball began its 2021 season with a Friday doubleheader against South Alabama and a game on Saturday against Virginia. The Bulldogs split Friday’s games against the Jaguars but defeated Virginia 5-2 after a four-run fifth inning. Mary Wilson Avant pitched all seven innings against the Cavaliers, striking out 11 batters and allowing only two earned runs. Freshman Sydney Chambley finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Volleyball

It’s been a rough start to the spring season for Georgia volleyball. After the opening series against Mississippi State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Bulldogs have dropped three straight matches — all at home. The latest was Saturday’s match against No. 3 Kentucky. Georgia lost in straight sets due in part to its 25 errors compared to Kentucky’s 10. The Bulldogs play the Wildcats again at 3 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Women’s basketball

Women’s basketball defeated Auburn 74-54 on Thursday night in its only game of the past week, improving the Bulldogs’ overall record to 15-4 and 7-4 in conference play. Senior Maya Caldwell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Que Morrison ended with 14 points and eight rebounds and Gabby Connally followed with 11 points and four assists. Despite the Bulldogs’ 20-point victory, they finished with a season-high 28 turnovers against the Tigers.