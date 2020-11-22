No. 13 Georgia football returned to Sanford Stadium to defeat Mississippi State 31-24 while swimming and diving continued to set new program records. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 13 Georgia football played in Sanford Stadium for the first time since Oct. 10 and defeated Mississippi State 31-24. Quarterback JT Daniels connected with wide receiver Jermaine Burton multiple times in his debut under center. The Bulldogs’ defense made second half adjustments to hold onto the home victory.

While first-time Georgia quarterback JT Daniels impressed with 401 passing yards and four touchdowns, the running game was not as impressive. Despite Georgia often being heralded as “Running Back University,” the Bulldogs were held to only eight rushing yards on the night.

Swimming and diving

The Georgia swimming and diving teams continued to set new records in the final day of the Georgia Invitational. The men’s team posted 1,480 points while the women’s side recorded 1,447 points in their victories.

Soccer

Georgia soccer’s regular season was cut short when its season finale against Missouri was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests. Despite a shortened regular season, the Bulldogs have grown closer together over the course of this season.

Men’s basketball

Former Georgia men’s basketball player Anthony Edwards was drafted No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft. Edwards became the highest drafted Georgia player since Dominique Wilkins was drafted No. 3 overall in 1982.

Women’s basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team will begin its season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Mercer. After three non-conference games on the road, the Bulldogs will play six non-conference games at home before 16 SEC games.