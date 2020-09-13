As fall seasons draw near, the sports writers at The Red & Black are covering the buildup to another semester of sports affected by COVID-19. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.
Athletic Association
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity announced that the UGA Athletic Association expects to lose $55 million for the current fiscal year. This is in part due to canceled football games and the reduced 25% capacity at Sanford Stadium for the four home games this season.
Football
The Georgia football season is less than two weeks away and the offense remains in question in a condensed offseason. The offensive line has faced the most turnover of any position group and the quarterback position remains uncertain under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Volleyball
The SEC released its conference-only volleyball schedule for the 2020 season. Georgia will open hosting South Carolina before travelling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers. The Bulldogs will then host Alabama and end the year on the road against Florida.
Soccer
Georgia soccer will begin its 2020 season hosting South Carolina on Sept. 20 in the first of eight regular season games. The Bulldogs will play four games at home and four games on the road before competing in the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama from Nov. 13-22.
