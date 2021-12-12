To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

While Georgia is preparing for its Orange Bowl matchup with Michigan in the College Football Playoff, awards and honors for the season are being handed out. Jordan Davis won the 2021 Outland Trophy, given to the country’s top interior lineman, and the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.

In coaching news, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been hired as the next head coach of Oregon football. Lanning will remain Georgia’s defensive coordinator through its postseason run, but next season, Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumman will serve as co-defensive coordinators.

Women’s Basketball

Georgia defeated the North Florida Ospreys 69-40 on Wednesday, moving to 8-1 on the season. The Bulldogs bounced back from their loss to Georgia Tech in spite of four players being unavailable.

Men’s Basketball

Georgia beat Jacksonville 69-58 on Tuesday night, the 11th straight win over the Dolphins, and moved to 4-5 on the season.

Hockey

In its final game of 2021, Georgia defeated Coastal Carolina 7-3. The Bulldogs will now prepare for the Savannah Hockey Classic, where they will face Florida and Georgia Tech.

Rugby

Senior Tayé Olagunju became the first Georgia rugby player to sign a professional contract in the club sport’s 54-year history. He will join the Dallas Jackals of Major League Rugby as a development player for the 2022 season.