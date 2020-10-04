This week in Georgia sports was highlighted by soccer’s 1-0 win over Tennessee, cross country’s strong start to the season and football’s commanding performance against Auburn. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Following Georgia’s 27-6 win over Auburn, the football writers and editors made observations from the home opening win. Although the crowd was smaller than normal, the home atmosphere made an impact while Georgia’s running game and defense led the Bulldogs to a 2-0 record.

Stetson Bennett followed up on his Arkansas performance with another breakout performance, but his time at Sanford Stadium against rival Auburn. Bennett finished the night completing 17 of his 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

Soccer

No. 8 Georgia soccer remained undefeated with a 1-0 over Tennessee. The only goal of the game came from the Georgia forwards pressuring the Volunteers’ defense and winning the ball high up the field, something the Bulldogs focused on prior to the game in practice.

Cross Country

The Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams started the 2020 season at the Florida State Invitational. For the first time since 2017, the men’s team came 1st in a competition behind Sam Bowers winning the men’s 8K. The women’s team finished 4th with Samantha Drop leading the team at 7th overall.

Baseball

The 2020 MLB playoffs started on Sept. 29 with two former Bulldogs making their club’s postseason roster. Kyle Farmer is an infielder with the Cincinnati Reds, who were swept by the Atlanta Braves. Alex Wood, a left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, advanced to the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres.