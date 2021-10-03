This week in Georgia sports, football defeated Arkansas 37-0, soccer defeated No. 5 LSU 2-1. The cross country team is adjusting back to a regular schedule after a COVID-shortened 2020 season and Bailey Cox is making an impact in her freshman volleyball season. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 2 Georgia defeated No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday, moving to 5-0 on the season. The defense was dominant once again with a second consecutive shutout, and Georgia’s rushing attack had its strongest performance of the season.

Georgia got off to a fast start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and imposing its will on the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks never responded, and the Bulldogs cruised to an easy victory.

Soccer

Georgia defeated No.5 LSU last Saturday 2-1. Goalkeeper Emory Wegener kept Georgia in the game with 10 saves, and graduate student Mollie Belisle scored the winner in sudden death. It was the Bulldogs' first victory over a top 5 team since a 2015 win over No. 4 Texas A&M.

Volleyball

After a series of setbacks, freshman Bailey Cox discovered her love for volleyball and is making an impact in her first season with the Bulldogs. She is in the top five Bulldogs in total digs with 59.

Cross country

Georgia cross country has had two matches so far this season, the same amount as they had in the 2020 season. Some of the leaders of the team discuss how the two seasons differ and the impact those differences have had on the team.