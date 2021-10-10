This week in Georgia sports, football defeated Auburn 34-10, soccer defeated Missouri 1-0 and volleyball split a two-game set against Texas A&M. Equestrian began its national title defense and two freshman tennis players discussed their Hispanic heritage. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 2 Georgia defeated No. 18 Auburn 34-10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, improving to 6-0 on the season. Georgia rushed for over 200 yards for the third straight game and the defense continued its impressive run of form with another strong performance.

Stetson Bennett once again started at quarterback for the Bulldogs, and led the offense to a strong showing in a hostile road environment.

Soccer

Georgia soccer defeated Missouri 1-0 on Thursday night to earn its first SEC East victory of the season. The Bulldogs are now 9-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division. Senior midfielder Bella Ponzi scored the lone goal in the 35th minute.

Equestrian

Georgia equestrian began its national title defense with a loss to No. 1 Auburn. It’s the second consecutive season that Georgia has opened with a loss at Auburn.

Tennis

Freshman tennis players Guillermina Grant and Mell Reasco discussed their Hispanic heritage. Grant, from Montevideo, Uruguay, and Reasco from Esmeraldas, Ecuador, joined the Bulldogs just over a month ago, but have already made a big impact.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball lost its second meeting with Texas A&M in five sets. The Bulldogs defeated the Aggies the night before to break a five-game losing streak for the Bulldogs’ first conference win of the season.