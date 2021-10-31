To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

For a Georgia defense that has been outstanding all season, this was not the best overall performance the unit has had in 2021. However, the Bulldog defense found a way to lead the team to victory over Florida, with the key stretch of the game coming in the last 2:22 of the first half.

In Georgia’s blowout win over SEC East rivals Florida, the Bulldogs’ offense did not play to its potential. Despite the struggles from quarterback Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs kept faith in their quarterback throughout the game.

Soccer

Georgia soccer wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Vanderbilt. Its loss kept the team from earning a bye in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Bulldogs midfielder Ellie Gilbert scored the only goal for Georgia in the first half, but the team let up two unanswered Vanderbilt goals for the loss.

Men's tennis

Georgia men’s tennis players competed in the ITA Regionals this week. Senior Phillip Henning fell in the quarterfinals to Georgia Tech’s Address Martin 6-7, 6-2, 2-6. Overall, the Bulldogs had five players advance to the singles Round of 32 and three doubles pairs play until the Round of 16.

Women’s tennis

Georgia women’s tennis hosted the Georgia Invitational Oct. 22-24. Competition from Central Florida, Florida and Princeton traveled to Athens for the tournament. Georgia finished 4-7 in doubles and 14-6 in singles.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday in four sets: 28-30, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20. The Bulldogs are now 7-14 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Equestrian

No. 2 Georgia bounced back after a loss to Texas A&M yesterday with a 11-9 win over No. 3 Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Georgia was able to get back to .500 on the season.