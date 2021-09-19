This week in Georgia sports, football defeated South Carolina 40-13, soccer lost to Auburn and hockey beat USF 3-1. The defending national champion equestrian team prepared for its upcoming season with the Red and Black scrimmage. Also, gymnast Rachael Lukacs is using NIL to help young adults in need and cross country runner Samantha Drop is persevering without her twin sister on the team. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia opened SEC play at Sanford stadium on Saturday with a 40-13 victory over South Carolina. Quarterback JT Daniels was back on the field and led a big performance for Georgia’s passing attack. Underclassmen Brock Bowers, Adonai Mitchell and Jermaine Burton were big factors in the victory as well.

Equestrian

The seven-time national champion Georgia equestrian team prepared for its upcoming season with the Red and Black scrimmage. The Red team won 12-11 with a number of Georgia freshmen contributing to the win.

Hockey

Georgia hockey defeated the University of South Florida 3-1 on Friday, earning their first win of the 2021 season. The next home game for Georgia hockey will be Oct. 14 against Clemson.

Gymnastics

Georgia gymnast Rachael Lukacs is taking advantage of the new NIL rules in college sports to do some good in the Athens community. The proceeds from her deal with Iconic Leos to design a custom leotard will go to young adults in the Athens area who have experienced foster care or homelessness.

Cross Country

Sixth-year runner Samantha Drop is adjusting to life on the team without her twin sister and best friend Jessica. It is the first collegiate season that Samantha doesn’t have her sister on the team with her.