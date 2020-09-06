As fall seasons draw near, the sports writers at The Red & Black are covering the buildup to another semester of sports affected by COVID-19. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports desk offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Less than eight months since he transferred to Georgia in January, former Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman chose to opt out of the 2020 college football season, citing COVID-19 uncertainties and his desire to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft in a Sept. 2 tweet.

While Newman was the presumed starter for Georgia this fall, head coach Kirby Smart has not identified a new quarterback front-runner. The current depth chart includes Southern California transfer JT Daniels, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, freshman Carson Beck and junior Stetson Bennett.

Both Daniels and Mathis are returning from season-ending injuries in 2019.

Members of the Georgia football team gathered outside the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building Tuesday evening in support of social justice. The gathering came days after a discussion in which the teamed brainstormed ideas on how they could impact the community.

Students can register for Georgia home football tickets starting Sept. 8 through noon on Sept. 11. The Bulldogs will host Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt this fall, depending on COVID-19 developments.

Baseball

The Georgia baseball team began training again on Aug. 31 for the first time since March. The Bulldogs are limited to conditioning and individual workouts until they begin full-team practices on Oct. 2.

Golf

Both the Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams plan to start the 2020 season next month at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The competition will be Oct. 5-7 and will be both team’s first tournament since March.