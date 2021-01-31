This week in Georgia sports, the SEC released football’s entire 12-game schedule for the 2021 season, the gymnastics team dropped its third straight meet and men’s basketball defeated Ole Miss for the second time this season. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

The SEC Network released Georgia football’s entire 12-game, 2021 regular-season schedule Wednesday afternoon along with the schedules for each of the remaining 13 teams in the SEC. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play against eight conference opponents and four non-conference opponents. Georgia will begin its 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Clemson.

Gymnastics

Georgia gymnastics struggled across multiple events Friday night in its 195.95-196.875 loss to No. 6 Arkansas in Stegeman Coliseum. The GymDogs were inconsistent in their scoring, receiving a season-low bars score, then bouncing back to earn a season-high score on beam to then finish the meet with a season-low on floor. Georgia ended the night with a 49.15 on vault, 48.85 on bars, 49.3 on beam and a 48.65 on floor. Next up, Georgia will host Alamaba on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Georgia men’s basketball team took down Ole Miss 71-61 for the second time this season on Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs shot well from behind the arc, scoring 27 points alone from 3-pointers. Georgia’s defense was also able to keep the Rebels’ two top scorers in check with them combining for only 25 points, 21 points less than their last encounter. Next, the Bulldogs will head to Auburn, Alabama, on Feb. 2 to play the Tigers.

Women’s basketball

Georgia women’s basketball lost to LSU 60-52 on the Bulldogs’ senior night, bringing their overall record to 13-3 and 5-3 in the SEC. In the fourth quarter, LSU and Georgia were going back and forth until the Tigers pulled away on a 13-5 run. Georgia will hit the road to take on No. 8 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

Women’s tennis

The Georgia women’s tennis team fell to No. 1 North Carolina 4-3 Saturday afternoon in a back-and-forth top-10 matchup at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts. Georgia secured two doubles wins and one singles win from Meg Kowalski, extending her undefeated streak in singles to 11 games dating back to the fall season. The Bulldogs are now 1-1 on the young season and will host No. 8 Florida State on Feb. 7 at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.