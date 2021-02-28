This week in Georgia sports, soccer and baseball found success while both men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics fell to their SEC competitors. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Soccer

The Georgia soccer team started off on the right foot this week with its first victory of the 2021 season, beating Kennesaw State 2-1 on Thursday night. Kennesaw State scored first in the 17th minute but the Bulldogs quickly answered with a goal less than a minute later from senior Mollie Belisle. The Bulldogs' second goal of the game came from a penalty kick by sophomore Morgan Smith which was then converted into the top right corner by junior Abby Boyan. Next up, Georgia will hit the road to take on Ole Miss in Montevallo, Alabama, on March 6.

Women’s basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team fell to Kentucky 62-58 at Stegeman Coliseum in its last home game of the regular season on Thursday night. Jenna Staiti finished with 16 points but it was not enough to top Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard who scored 25 points. Georgia’s season finale will be held in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday afternoon against Florida at noon.

Gymnastics

Georgia gymnastics lost to Missouri Friday night in Columbia, Missouri, 196.575-196.1 in its meet filled with highs and lows across the board for the GymDogs. Georgia’s imperfect performance on the beam to finish the meet was not enough to top Missouri, despite leading by 0.15 going into the last rotation. The GymDogs will compete against Kentucky to close out regular season competition at Stegeman Coliseum on March 5 for their senior night.

Baseball

Georgia baseball defeated Gardner-Webb 5-1 on Saturday night in the second of a three-game series at Foley Field. This is the Bulldogs' sixth straight win of the season, improving their overall record to 6-1. Ryan Webb made his first appearance of the season after missing the opening series against Evansville due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Bulldogs will close out their series against Gardner-Webb at Foley Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball

After a stellar performance against LSU, Georgia men’s basketball fell to South Carolina 91-70 Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs overall record moves to 14-10 (7-10 in the SEC). Offensively, the Bulldogs struggled putting the ball in the basket, which leaked over onto the defensive end of the court. The Gamecocks outscored Georgia 48-28 in the paint. Georgia will wrap up its season in Athens against Alabama on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m.