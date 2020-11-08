This week in Georgia sports, football, volleyball, swimming and diving and women’s golf were all in action. The SEC announced the upcoming in-conference men’s basketball schedule while the soccer regular season finale was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 5 Georgia fell to No. 8 Florida 44-28 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs had opportunities despite starting quarterback Stetson Bennett being replaced in the third quarter by redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and a decline in production from Georgia’s running backs.

More than just a loss in its record, Georgia’s loss puts its SEC championship hopes at risk with the Bulldogs now sitting at second in the SEC East behind Florida. In order for Georgia to catch Florida, the Gators must lose at least two more times.

Basketball

Georgia men’s basketball will host nine games at home, with four Saturday and five weeknight games with the first game of the season against Mississippi State at Stegman Coliseum on Dec. 30. The Bulldogs will travel for the other nine games, the first road game will be against LSU on Jan. 6.

Soccer

One day after it was announced head coach Billy Lesesne tested positive for COVID-19, the SEC announced that the game between Georgia and Missouri was canceled and would not be rescheduled. It was the Bulldogs’ final regular season game of the year before playing in the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team was defeated 3-1 to Alabama at home on Saturday night. The loss brings the Bulldogs’ record to 3-2 on the year. Georgia’s only set win came in set three before the Crimson Tide made a 6-0 run in the fourth set to win the match. The two-game series will end on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Stegman Coliseum.

Swimming and Diving

Both Georgia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Auburn to earn its third sweep of the season. The women overcame an early deficit to win 173-125 while the men’s team won in a 177-118 victory.

Women’s Golf

The Georgia women’s golf team fell down the leaderboard on the second day of the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens. Split into two teams, the “Red” team is now tied with Tennessee shooting a 6-over 582. The “Black” team is ranked 12th with a 10-over 298 on Saturday and an overall 603. Teams competing in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic will play in the final day on Sunday.