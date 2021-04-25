This week in Georgia sports, women’s tennis won its eighth SEC title and the University of Georgia Athletic Association partnered with a name, image and likeness education firm. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Women’s tennis

No. 2 Georgia women’s tennis swept No. 12 Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Friday afternoon to win its eighth SEC title. With the win, the Bulldogs continued their undefeated streak in SEC play, moving to 16-0 on the season and 20-1 overall on the season as they head into the NCAA Tournament. Senior Morgan Coppoc was named the SEC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player after securing the final point to give Georgia the championship win.

Women’s tennis’ first scholarship athlete

Lisa Spain Short couldn’t stay off of the tennis courts if she tried. With all of her work, she earned the first athletic scholarship for a women’s tennis player at Georgia and began to form a Hall of Fame legacy at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. In the end, redefining Georgia women’s tennis and laying the groundwork for success within the program.

Men’s tennis

Georgia men’s tennis was knocked out of the SEC Tournament in its first match against South Carolina, losing 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Gamecocks have now swept the Bulldogs in both of their meetings this season as they lost by the same score on March 7. Georgia will now shift its focus to the NCAA Tournament, which begins May 8.

UGAAA partnering with NIL education firm

Altius Sports Partners — a name image and likeness advisory and education firm — is partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Altius Sports Partners plans to help educate student-athletes at Georgia as the potential for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness nears. Specialists at ASP will be able to provide strategic guidance, educational programming and other resources to help student-athletes understand NIL policies and impact both in-person and virtually.