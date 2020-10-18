This week in Georgia sports was highlighted by No. 3 Georgia’s loss to No. 2 Alabama. Georgia volleyball lost its season opener and men’s basketball began practice to prepare for the 2020 season. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 3 Georgia fell to No. 2 Alabama for the Bulldogs’ first loss of the 2020 season. Alabama running back Najee Harris finished with 152 rushing yards and one touchdown while the Bulldogs’ used their versatile duo. Georgia’s secondary struggled in the second half committing penalties and letting the Crimson Tide comeback score 21 unanswered points.

Before the loss to Alabama, quarterback Stetson Bennett had not thrown an interception this season. He threw three against the Crimson Tide. The game began to unravel for Georgia when Bennett threw his second and third interceptions, both leading to Alabama touchdowns.

Soccer

Using the 3-5-2 formation, No. 12 Georgia soccer has started the SEC-only season 2-0-2, the program’s best ever start to conference play. The formation consists of three central defenders, five midfielders and two forwards.

Cross country

After winning his first collegiate race at the Florida State Invitational, sophomore Sam Bowers is making a statement on the Georgia cross country team heading into the SEC championship on Oct. 30.

Men's basketball

After COVID-19 ended the Georgia men’s basketball season, head coach Tom Crean and his team returned to practice on Wednesday. The start of practice comes before the college basketball season is scheduled to start on Nov. 25. Georgia’s schedule has yet to be announced.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team started its 2020 season losing to South Carolina in three sets. The Bulldogs’ offense was led by senior Rachel Ritchie with 10 kills while sophomore Amber Stivrins and junior Mallory Hernandez finished with eight kills and one ace.