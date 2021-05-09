This week in Georgia sports, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a name, image and likeness bill at Stanford Stadium and Jordan Carpenter, a national champion equestrian rider, reflected on the end of her collegiate career. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Baseball

Among Georgia baseball’s 44 players on its roster, 41 are from inside the state of Georgia. One reason for this is Perfect Game, a national baseball organization that helps bring all of the best players across the state together in one place at one time to help out coaches and scouts. Given that Georgia is one of the most talent-rich states in the country, the Bulldogs are taking advantage of it and recruiting high school athletes in-state.

Georgia’s name, image and likeness bill

Gov. Brian Kemp started the process to allow Georgia college athletes in Georgia to earn money while attending school. Standing behind the west end zone of Sanford Stadium Thursday morning, Kemp signed into law House Bill 617, passed in the Georgia Assembly on March 31. Student-athletes will now be allowed to monetize their name image and likeness once the law goes into effect on July 1.

Equestrian

Jordan Carpenter has dismounted her saddle for the last time in her collegiate career as a national champion. Georgia defeated SMU 9-7 on April 17 in the NCEA national championship to bring home the Bulldogs’ seventh overall national title, the most of any program in NCEA history. Although her final ride did not go as smoothly as she had hoped, Carpenter said she’s grateful to share this win and her last season with her teammates.

Basketball

University of Georgia students discuss the future of the Georgia men’s basketball program amid significant roster turnover after last season. Since the season concluded, five players have declared that they will be entering the transfer, including Savhir Wheeler, Tye Fagan, Toumani Camara, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks. While Georgia men’s basketball fans are optimistic about the seasons to come, some believe there is still more trial and error to come.