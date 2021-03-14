This week in Georgia sports, men’s basketball lost its first game of the SEC Tournament, and men’s tennis ended its two-game losing streak. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Baseball

Georgia baseball shut out Lipscomb 7-0 for the second straight day on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field. Senior starting pitcher Ryan Webb didn’t allow a hit through six innings, throwing 84 pitches against just 21 total batters. The Bulldogs will finish their series against the Bison at home Sunday at 1 p.m.

Women’s tennis

No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis extended its win streak to nine after a victory against No. 19 LSU in Baton Rouge on Friday night. No. 16 Katarina Jokic defeated No. 41 Taylor Bridges in singles to put her five wins away from the 100th of her career. Meg Kowalski beat Paris Corley to bring her singles streak to 20 straight wins dating back to the 2019 season. Next up, Georgia will hit the road on March 26 to play against Kentucky.

Men’s basketball

After losing to Missouri 73-70 in the second round of the SEC Tournament, head coach Tom Crean made it clear that he was not ready to reflect on the season. Crean said in a virtual press conference he told the NCAA that Georgia wants to play in the National Invitation Tournament and that he has reasons to back up why the Bulldogs should be offered a bid. The NIT has been cut in half this year, giving 16 teams the opportunity at postseason play outside of the NCAA Tournament.

Men’s tennis

No. 20 Georgia men’s tennis clinched its first win on the road of the dual-match season with a 4-3 victory over Alabama (10-6) on Friday night in Tuscaloosa. All four of the Bulldogs’ points came from their singles wins after dropping the doubles points. This win comes after Georgia lost back-to-back to No. 7 Florida and No. 14 South Carolina. Georgia will wrap up its four-match road stretch against Auburn on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Soccer

The Georgia soccer team fell to Auburn 1-0 in Montevallo, Alabama, on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are now on a two-game losing streak, as their overall record shifts to 3-6-2 and their SEC record to 2-3-2. Georgia will travel to Clemson on March 20 to take on the Tigers at 2 p.m.