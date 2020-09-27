Fall sports have returned as Georgia soccer and football began their 2020 seasons, both winning their season openers. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports desk offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Following Georgia’s 37-10 win over Arkansas to start the season, the football writers and editors made observations from the season opener. The Bulldogs’ defense and special teams led the team while the offense had to dig out of a first-half hole.

The biggest question going into the season opener was who would replace quarterback Jake Fromm in the quarterback position. After Stetson Bennett’s come from behind performance after replacing starter D’Wan Mathis, attention now turns to head coach Kirby Smart’s decision next week against Auburn.

Soccer

Georgia soccer became the first team to return to play since the COVID-19 pandemic, and won its season opener against South Carolina 1-0. Abby Boyan scored the lone goal of the game in the 63rd minute and helped the Bulldogs keep the shutout for a win to start the 2020 season.

Golf

Six former Georgia golfers and current senior David Thompson competed in the U.S. Open Cup Championship at Winged Foot Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Three of the seven golfers were eliminated after the first two rounds.

Equestrian, Swimming and Diving

The SEC announced new start dates and formats for the 2020-2021 equestrian and swimming schedules. The teams will be limited to competing against SEC and regional opponents and will end the season with SEC championships.