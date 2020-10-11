This week in Georgia sports, the 2020 golf season began and the No. 3 ranked football team stayed undefeated with a 44-21 win over No. 14 Tennessee. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 3 Georgia football defeated No. 14 Tennessee to stay undefeated in the 2020 season. The Bulldogs were led by a strong kicking performance from Jack Podlesny, contributions from a variety of running backs and a 27-point second half.

Tennessee came into its game with Georgia as the only team in the SEC without a turnover. The Volunteers left Athens with three turnovers, all of them coming from Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Soccer

Ahead of its matchup against Kentucky, Georgia soccer looks to finish chances late in games to keep its strong start to the season alive. The Bulldogs have a 2-0-1 record and are coming off a 1-0 win at home against Tennessee.

Tennis

For the first time since March, the Georgia women’s tennis team is competing together. This weekend, the Bulldogs are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, playing in the first of three SEC tournaments of the fall season. The last time Georgia tennis competed, it swept Mississippi State 4-0 on March 8.

Golf

Georgia men’s and women’s golf started their 2020 seasons in Fayetteville, Arkansas, competing in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The men’s team finished 11th and the women’s team finished fifth overall in the all-SEC 54-hole tournament.