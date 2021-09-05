This week in Georgia sports, football opened its season with a 10-3 win over Clemson, soccer defeated Clemson 3-1 and volleyball competed in Lincoln, Nebraska. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

In both team’s first game of the season, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson 10-3 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. Senior Christopher Smith intercepted Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and returned it for a touchdown, ultimately the deciding factor in Saturday’s game.

While Georgia’s defense excelled against the Tigers, the Bulldogs’ offense was not able to score a touchdown. JT Daniels and the Georgia offense struggled to find an explosive play against Clemson and had to settle for a field goal from Jack Podlesny.

Soccer

Georgia soccer faced its biggest opponent yet of the 2021 season when it hosted No. 15 Clemson. The Bulldogs defeated Clemson 3-1 behind goals from graduate Mollie Belisle and freshman Danielle Lewin. Belisle is tied for first in the country in goals scored with seven while Lewin is tied for second in the nation with five.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball spent its weekend competing in Lincoln, Nebraska against Arizona State, No. 4 Nebraska and Omaha. The Bulldogs defeated Arizona State to start the weekend but fell to Nebraska and Omaha in four sets.