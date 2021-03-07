This week in Georgia sports, women’s basketball is heading to the SEC Tournament final and women’s tennis remains undefeated in conference play. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Women’s basketball

Fourth-seeded Georgia women’s basketball upset No. 1 Texas A&M 74-68 Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. Four senior Bulldogs finished in double figures, as Maya Caldwell lead Georgia with 19 points, followed by Mikayla Coombs’ 14, Jenna Staiti with 13 and Que Morrison with 12. Georgia will now play No. 2 South Carolina in the 2021 SEC Tournament final on March 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Gymnastics

On senior night, the GymDogs defeated Kentucky 197.325-196.9 Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum. In their regular-season finale, eight GymDogs either met or marked career-high scores to help boost Georgia gymnastics into the postseason. The GymDogs will now begin their preparations for the SEC championship in New Orleans on March 20.

Men’s basketball

The Georgia men’s basketball team fell to No. 8 Alabama 89-79 Saturday afternoon in its final game of the regular at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs’ overall record moves to 14-11 (7-11 SEC). After heading into the locker room on top at halftime, Georgia looked like a different team for the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs will now prepare for the SEC Tournament set to begin on March 10 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Soccer

Georgia soccer lost to Ole Miss 3-1 on Saturday in a neutral site game in Montevallo, Alabama. The Bulldogs’ record moves to 3-5-2 after the first two of seven spring games. Ole Miss opened up the game with the first goal, although Georgia’s Mollie Belisle answered with a goal of her own 10 minutes later. However, the Bulldogs could not match Ole Miss’ two goals in the second half of the game. Georgia will hit the road as they travel to Auburn, Alabama, to take on the Tigers on March 13.

Women’s tennis

No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis defeated Florida 4-1 Friday evening at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex to collect its seventh straight win. The Bulldogs are now 8-1 nearly halfway through the regular season and remain unbeaten in conference play. Next up, Georgia will face off against South Carolina on March 7 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.