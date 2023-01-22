Every Sunday, The Red & Black will take a look back at the week’s top stories from the sports desk, highlighting conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics.

1 -

The football team has changed dramatically over the past few days, losing players to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal. AD Mitchell — who has four touchdown catches in his four playoff games with the Bulldogs — transferred to Texas, while five-star tight end Arik Gilbert found his way to Nebraska. Meanwhile, Georgia acquired cornerback Smoke Bouie, a four-star recruit who only played in four games during his freshman season at Texas A&M.

2 -

The Bulldogs made their home debut this week, placing second in a gymnastics quad-meet on Monday. The team followed that up with a victory against Kentucky, posting a season-best 197.225 against the Wildcats. The season is young, but freshmen such as Naya Howard and JaFree Scott have already proven to be important factors in the Bulldogs’ success.

3 -

Georgia had a rough week on the court, as the men’s basketball team lost two straight games to SEC opponents, dropping matchups against Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Jabri Abdur-Rahim put up a career-best 21 points in the loss to Vanderbilt, but the Bulldogs came up just short, losing 85-82. Georgia has a tough task approaching, as the team heads to Knoxville to take on No. 9 Tennessee on Wednesday.

4 -

The track and field team has started the year strong, featuring a number of record-setting performances from members of the roster. In her debut race, Kaila Jackson recorded the second-best indoor time in Georgia history for the women’s 60-meter dash. Continuing the trend of impressive freshman showings, Will Sumner set the eighth-best collegiate finish of all-time to win the 600 meter race against Kentucky.

5 -

The swim and dive team opened the week with a sweep of South Carolina, taking down the Gamecocks with excellent outings from practically every member of the team. Senior Zoie Hartman was particularly outstanding, placing first in three individual events. She won two events in the team’s next meet against No. 12 Tennessee, though the Volunteers won the overall competition.