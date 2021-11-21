This week in Georgia sports, football remains undefeated through senior day, men’s basketball loses to Georgia Tech and women’s basketball returns experienced players. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Jordan Davis has had quite the season for Georgia football. The defensive lineman enjoyed an impressive performance against Charleston Southern including a touchdown, only allowing seven points and even leading the band after the game.

Before kickoff of Georgia’s final home game of the season, 30 players were honored as a part of the senior class. Three of those players scored touchdowns against Charleston Southern, including defensive tackle Jordan Davis on a run that brought every fan in Sanford stadium to their feet.

Men’s basketball

Georgia men’s basketball fell to 2-2 on the season following a home loss to cross-state rival Georgia Tech. Yellow Jacket guard Michael Devoe led the opposition with a career high 37 points.

Women’s basketball

After a strong finish to the 2020 season, including an NCAA Tournament push, the Georgia women’s basketball team sees some experienced players return for the 2021 season. Seniors Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti are among the upperclassmen looking to push the Bulldogs to another tournament this year.

Club Golf

Twenty-nine teams competed in the two-day tournament. Due to the pandemic, Georgia club golf has not competed for a national championship since fall 2019, when it went to Oklahoma.

Club field hockey

The Georgia club field hockey team is looking to make a name in the National Field Hockey League Fall Championship from Nov. 19-21. The Bulldogs are currently No. 15 heading into the tournament.