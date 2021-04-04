This week in Georgia sports, Kirby Smart gives his takeaways from the first scrimmage, Joni Taylor extends her contract to 2027 and Georgia club hockey might see the ice this spring. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with media virtually on Saturday to discuss team injuries, coaches, staff and players receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and his takeaways from the first scrimmage. After the teams first scrimmage of the spring season, Smart expressed how pleased he was with the liveliness that his players brought to the field, but still believes there is room for improvement in multiple areas. When discussing the multiple receivers out due to injury, Smart remained positive about their preparation for the season. As far as the COVID-19 vaccine goes, Smart along with other Georgia staff and coaches have received their first dose and he looks forward to his players receiving their vaccine in the future.

Women’s basketball

Georgia women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor agreed to a contract extension through 2027 on Friday. Taylor’s salary will increase by $100,000 to $850,000 during the 2021-22 season. Her total compensation will reach $925,000 in the sixth year of the contract, not including any performance bonuses. Her previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.

Hockey

After believing it would not see the ice this 2020-21 season, the Georgia club hockey team may be able to compete this spring after all. The University of Georgia gave the Ice Dawgs “tentative approval” to play two games against Tennessee on April 9-10 and two against Auburn on April 16-17. This will be the first game for the Ice Dawgs since February 2020.

Soccer

The Georgia soccer team snapped Wake Forest’s two-game winning streak on Saturday afternoon, beating the Demon Deacons 4-1 in the Bulldogs’ final home game of the season. The Bulldogs’ record now stands at 4-7-3 and the Deacons’ to 5-7-1. Next up, the Bulldogs will head to North Carolina State to compete in their final game of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gymnastics

Georgia gymnastics competed for the last time in the 2020-21 season on Friday afternoon, after failing to secure a first or second-place finish in the second round of the NCAA Athens Regional. The GymDogs finished with a score of 196.75, only a quarter of a tenth of a point away from placing second and advancing to the regional final. Minnesota and Denver clinched the top two scores of the afternoon to advance and compete in Saturday’s regional meet.