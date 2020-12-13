This week in Georgia sports, men’s basketball improved to 5-0 while No. 9 Georgia football’s strong second half propelled them to a 49-14 win over No. 25 Missouri. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 9 Georgia defeated No. 25 Missouri 49-14 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. JT Daniels led the Bulldogs’ offense to convert efficiently on third down and pull away from Missouri in the third quarter.

JT Daniels has led Georgia’s offense through three games and has given a glimpse of what may come in the future. Daniels threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns for his best performance of the season.

Men’s basketball

The Georgia men’s basketball team used a comeback effort to defeat Samford 79-75 at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Georgia struggled without forward Toumani Camara, but sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler ended his cold stretch to come up clutch for Georgia in the win.

Women’s basketball

Georgia women’s basketball defeated Jacksonville State 68-47 on Dec. 9 to remain undefeated. Senior Jenna Staiti finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double in 14 games.

SEC

The SEC announced a 10-year broadcasting deal with The Walt Disney Co., giving ABC and ESPN exclusive rights to show SEC football and basketball games. The rights agreement will begin in 2024-2025 and run through 2034-2035.