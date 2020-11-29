Women’s basketball and No. 9 Georgia football both earned victories while volleyball ended its season with a 3-1 loss to Florida. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 9 Georgia football defeated South Carolina on the road 45-16 to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Bulldogs’ offense put up 471 yards while Georgia’s defense allowed 273 yards on the day.

Following a weak rushing effort last week, Georgia’s running game bounced back and rushed for a season-high 332 yards. James Cook led the Bulldogs on the ground with 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Gymnastics

The SEC announced a 10-week conference-only gymnastics schedule with the SEC championship scheduled for March 20 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia will host Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky and travel for the remaining meets.

Women’s basketball

After a season-opening win against Mercer, the Georgia women’s basketball team will take on rival Georgia Tech. The last time these two teams met, the Yellow Jackets shot 57.1% from 3-point range to win 70-43.

Volleyball

In its final matchup of 2020, Georgia volleyball fell to Florida 3-1. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs competed well, finishing with nine blocks compared to the Gators’ eight. Georgia finished the fall season with a 4-4 record.