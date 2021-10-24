To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

As the 7-0 Bulldogs enjoyed a bye week, Georgia secured three recruits for the 2022 class. The commitments of offensive tackle Aliou Bah, defensive lineman Mykel WIlliams and defensive lineman Keithian “Bear” Alexander mean Georgia’s 2022 class is now ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Soccer

Georgia soccer had one of its most thrilling matches of the season this week, a 4-3 victory over Florida. Senior Dani Murguia assisted forward Mollie Belisle for the winning goal in the 85th minute. The pair combined for three of Georgia’s four goals, and have been two of the most important players for the Bulldogs this season.

Cross Country

Junior Wesley John and senior Nicole John are two strong runners for Georgia cross country who also happen to be a married couple. The pair got married on July 3 and raced as husband and wife for the first time on Sept. 3.

Volleyball

Volleyball swept Auburn in straight sets on Friday: 25-14, 25-18, 25-23. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Georgia, and served as a bit of revenge after losing to Auburn the night before.

Equestrian

No. 2 Georgia equestrian opened the home schedule for the 2021-22 season with a 16-3 win over No. 7 Fresno State.

Tennis

Freshman Mell Reasco defeated Florida State’s Petra Hule in the finals of the ITA Southeast Regional Championship on Monday to earn her first collegiate title.