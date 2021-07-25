This week in Georgia sports, Georgia football answered questions at SEC Media Days, four new members for Georgia’s Circle of Honor were announced and Amanda Dennis is set for her third Paralympic Games. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

SEC Media Days

This week Georgia football took part in the first SEC Media Days since 2019. Head coach Kirby Smart brought along starting quarterback JT Daniels and senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis as they gave a preview into what the Bulldogs’ 2021-2022 football season was going to look like.

Georgia Circle of Honor

All-American offensive lineman Randy Johnson, women’s basketball coach Andy Landers, NCAA champion swimmer Robert Margalis and softball All-American Kim Wendland make up the Class of 2021 for Georgia’s Circle of Honor. The foursome will be formally inducted at the Circle of Honor Gala on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Sanford Stadium. They will also be recognized at the Georgia-Arkansas football game on Oct. 2.

Amanda Dennis in her third Paralympic Games

Amanda Dennis didn’t think she liked sports at first. She tried soccer, taking after her brother Daniel but just couldn’t see what was going on around her well enough to even attempt to play. In spite of her experience with soccer, Dennis’ parents encouraged her not to give up on sports entirely, sending her to a sports camp hosted by BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization left behind by the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games that seeks to empower people with disabilities through sports.