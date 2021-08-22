This week in Georgia sports, football continues to deal with injuries to key contributors, women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor helps USA U-19 team win gold and soccer shows veteran leadership and potential of young players in season opening victory. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Two weeks away from the season opener against Clemson, Georgia football is dealing with injuries to several key contributors. With multiple players' status unknown for the first game of the season, other players will have to contribute. Georgia's response to these injuries will be key in deciding whether the Bulldogs can open the season with a victory.

Soccer

Georgia soccer opened the season with a resounding 7-1 victory over Campbell. While most of the scoring came from upperclassmen like Mollie Belisle and Daniella Murguia, freshman Danielle Lewin impressed with two goals in a substitute appearance.

Women’s Basketball

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor helped guide the USA Basketball Junior National team to the FIBA U-19 World Cup Championship in Debrecen, Hungary. Taylor served as an assistant coach on Cori Close’s staff. Team USA defeated the Australian National Team 70-52 in the final.