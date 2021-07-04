This week in Georgia sports, the NCAA allows athletes to profit off their NIL, Harris English wins the Travelers Championship and The Red & Black takes a look at past Georgia Olympians. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Name, image and likeness policy

On July 1, the NCAA brought about the biggest change in collegiate sports since the addition of the athletic scholarship. After a combination of states passing laws and a ruling that favored student-athletes from the Supreme Court, the NCAA outlined ways in which athletes could profit off their likeness without losing eligibility. There have been rumblings about a change coming on the horizon for many years regarding NIL, which had people like former Georgia punter Drew Butler interested in the possibilities for student-athletes.

Harris English wins Travelers Championship

It was a wild weekend at TPC River Highlands for the 2021 Travelers Championship. Eleven former Georgia golfers teed it up in Cromwell, Connecticut, and as many as seven Bulldogs found themselves within the top 30 after Sunday. Among the Bulldogs in the top 30 was Harris English, who walked away as the winner of the event. English entered Sunday at 8-under, two shots behind the leaders. He would go on to make six birdies to go along with a lone bogey to place himself at 13-under par 267.

Olympic Rewind: Teresa Edwards and Katrina McClain

While this year’s US Olympic women’s basketball squad does not feature any current or former Georgia players, we take a look at a pair of legendary Lady Bulldogs and former Dawn Staley teammates who left a legacy for the next generation of women’s basketball players to follow. Teresa Edwards and Katrina McClain were among the best to ever touch the hardwood in their time representing both the University of Georgia and the US at the international level.