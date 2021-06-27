This week in Georgia sports, Georgia softball names Tony Baldwin as head coach, Trent Phillips wins the Sunnehanna Amateur and The Red & Black looks at the possibility of an expanded College Football Playoff. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Softball

Georgia has announced the hiring of long-time assistant Tony Baldwin as the new head coach of the softball program. The news comes two weeks after head coach Lu Harris-Champer announced her retirement after 21 years as the leader of the program. Baldwin will be just the third head coach in the 25 year history of Georgia softball.

Men’s Golf

Rising senior Trent Phillips earned a win at the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur after carding a four-round score of 9-under 271. Phillips is just the second Bulldog to ever win the event as he joins Paul Claxton who won the event in 1991. The prestigious championship has notable previous winners including current PGA Tour members Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.

12-Team College Football Playoff

It was just six years ago that the inaugural College Football Playoff (CFP) came to college football, marking the end of the 16-year BCS era. Now, yet another revelation in the game is upon the college football world. A new proposal, currently under review by the CFP management committee, includes a dramatic restructure of the college football postseason and most notably, an expansion to a 12-team playoff.

Olympic Swim Trials

With Wave II of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, wrapping up on June 20, seven Georgia alums and two Athens Swim Club Pro Group (ASCPG) members will join Georgia Swim and Dive Head Coach Jack Bauerle as the Bulldogs look to make a splash in Tokyo.