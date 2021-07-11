This week in Georgia sports, Georgia athletics finished 10th in the Director’s Cup standings, Jared Walsh became the fourth Bulldog to make the MLB All-Star game and Georgia volleyball announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Georgia finishes 10th in Director’s Cup Standings

The Georgia Bulldogs finished 10th in final standings for the 2021 Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup released on Friday morning, tallying 971.5 points during the 2020-21 academic year. The Directors' Cup is an all-sports measurement of college athletic programs developed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's placing in NCAA Championships.

Jared Walsh named to American League All-Star team

After an incredible start to the 2021 season, it was announced that Jared Walsh, a Los Angeles Angels infielder, was named to the American League All-Star team by the MLB on Monday. Walsh has been a great bat for the Angels squad this season as he ranks top five in RBI, home runs, doubles, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. He becomes only the fourth former Bulldog to ever be named an All-Star.

Georgia Volleyball releases schedule

University of Georgia head volleyball coach Tom Black and the Bulldogs volleyball program have announced the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. The 2021 season will be the 44th for the Georgia program and Black’s fifth at the helm. The 29-match schedule represents a return to normalcy for the program after an abbreviated conference-only 2020-2021 season in which the Bulldogs finished 8-14.