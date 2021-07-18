This week in Georgia sports, Georgia softball filled out the rest of its coaching staff, two Bulldogs were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft and a look at Paralympian Jarryd Wallace. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Softball finalizes new coaching staff

Tony Baldwin announced the final additions to his coaching staff after being named the head coach of the Georgia softball on June 26. Baldwin added J.T. D’Amico, Chelsea Wilkinson and Alyssa DiCarlo to help out with defense, pitching and offense respectively. D’Amico will also lead the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts.

2021 MLB Draft

University of Georgia pitchers Ryan Webb and Ben Harris were both selected on day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Webb was selected in the fourth round with the 125th overall pick by the Cleveland Indians, while Harris was chosen 252nd overall in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Paralympian Jarryd Wallace

After making the life changing decision to amputate his leg at the age of 20, Jarryd Wallace did not know if he would ever run again. Now, the three-time world champion and Athens, Georgia, native is set to represent his country on the biggest stage, qualifying for his third-straight Paralympics.