This week in Georgia sports, football had 11 players named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, volleyball season began and soccer earned a resounding victory against Georgia State. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

As Georgia continues to prepare for the opening game of the season against the Clemson Tigers, 11 Bulldogs were named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team. Punter Jake Camarda and defensive lineman Jordan Davis were the only two first team selections for Georgia.

Soccer

Georgia soccer got its second win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Georgia State. The Georgia offense has been on fire, with 14 goals scored over three games. Forward Mollie Belisle is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with four goals.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball swept Morehead State 3-0 in its season opener and split the second day of the weekend, defeating Winthrop 3-0 and losing to Pepperdine 3-2. Freshman Lyric Stewart led the Bulldogs in points for both games, earning nine against Winthrop and 17 against Pepperdine.