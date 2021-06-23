With Wave II of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, wrapping up on June 20, seven Georgia alums and two Athens Swim Club Pro Group (ASCPG) members will join Georgia Swim and Dive Head Coach Jack Bauerle as the Bulldogs look to make a splash in Tokyo.
Led by Olympic veterans Chase Kalisz and Allison Schmitt, five men and four women will add to the 53-member U.S. swim team that has been historically dominant at the summer games. Bauerle will be assuming his role as assistant coach for the U.S. men’s team, marking his sixth straight Olympic appearance.
The men’s will feature Rio 2016 silver medalist Kalisz (200m IM, 400m IM), Jay Litherland (400m IM), Nic Fink (200m breast), Gunnar Bentz (200m butterfly) and ASCPG member Andrew Wilson (100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke).
The women are rounded out by now four-time Olympic gold medalist Schmitt (200m freestyle, 4-x-100m freestyle relay), Olivia Smoliga (4-x-100 freestyle relay), ASCPG member Natalie Hinds (4-x-100m relay) and returning Olympian Hali Flickinger (200m butterfly, 400m IM).
The Georgia alums made a name for themselves in this year’s 2021 Trials, securing a combined 13 national medals. Among the most elite performances, Kalisz and Litherland teamed up to earn gold and silver medal finishes in the 400m IM Final while Flickinger took home gold in the 200m butterfly.
Across the border, Bulldog alums and Canadian nationals Javier Acevedo and Olivia Anderson are fighting to represent their country in the pool. Anderson earned bronze at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials with an excellent 800m freestyle performance but came up short of an Olympic qualifying time. Likewise, former 2016 Olympian Acevedo earned bronze in the 200m IM final but has also yet to qualify as the Candian Trials in Toronto come to a close June 23.
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Georgia senior diver Freida Lim has just made history. The Singapore Swimming Association announced on June 22 that the Bulldog will become the first ever female diver to represent the Asian nation following her 11th place Olympic qualifying performance at the FINA Diving World Cup last month.
With only a month to go till the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Georgia athletics continues to add talent to what has been a stellar Olympic roster.