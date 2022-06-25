Budapest, Hungary – Georgia swimming and diving alumni Nic Fink earned his first two career gold medals in the FINA World Championships on June 21. He won these medals in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke and the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay.
Fink’s performance in the 50-meter earned him the American record time of 26.45 seconds. Also, in the 4x100-meter relay, he swam a 57.86 100-meter breaststroke split on the second leg, helping the United States post a winning time of 3:38.79.
This marks Fink’s fourth appearance in the FINA World Championship, where he also obtained the bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke on June 19.
Rising junior Luca Urlando swam for 1:54.92 in the men’s 200-meter butterfly final, earning a fifth-place finish. This was an improvement from his seventh-place 1:55.94 time in the semifinal round.
Also, in the semifinal round, alumni Hali Flickinger and Chase Kalisz advanced to the final round on Wednesday. Flickinger earned a second-place finish in the women’s 200-meter butterfly event with a 2:05.90 time. Kalisz advanced with a 1:56.76 time in the men’s 200-meter individual medley.