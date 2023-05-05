Millie Sansome’s journey to Athens as a student-athlete was anything but typical. Her swimming career has accumulated almost 5,000 miles of travel on her different stops to get to the University of Georgia.
It all started when Sansome was just seven years old. Growing up in Marlow, England, she tried numerous sports as a child, including tennis, attempting to find one she enjoyed. One day, after she finished up her swimming lesson, her school’s club team came in to use the pool for practice.
It only took 30 minutes for Sansome to become intrigued.
“I just told my mom after that, ‘That’s something I want to do,’” Sansome said. “So I applied to join the club a week later, and I’ve been doing it ever since and just always loved it.”
For the next decade, Sansome grew into one of the best junior swimmers in England. She competed for her country three times in the European Junior Open Water Championships. In her sophomore season, Sansome earned her first medal, placing third in the 4x1,250 meter relay.
When the time came to apply for college, Sansome had a tough decision, going to the United States or staying in England. It was a long and difficult deliberation, but she ultimately decided to take her talents to America and swim for the University of Iowa.
“It was a decision I made, that I decided to come [to America] because it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up,” Sansome said. “It seemed like it was going to be an, adventure and I liked the idea of how you’re swimming with a team here.”
Adjusting to a team environment was one of several changes Sansome had to make her freshman year. The rest of her family was now over 4,000 miles away and there were plenty of cultural differences she had to adjust to.
However, once Sansome was in the pool, things went smoothly. In her only season in Iowa City, she set new school records in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke, the 800 freestyle relay and the 400 medley relay.
She also won 11 dual races during the regular season, alongside winning Big 10 Freshman of the Week twice. At the Big 10 championships, she placed eighth in the 200 backstroke, fourth in the 800 freestyle relay and first in the 200 and 400 medley relays.
All was going well in the United States for Sansome, until it wasn’t.
A few weeks after the Big 10 championships, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season and shut down almost all modes of travel. Sansome eventually made it back to England, where she spent the next five months waiting to see what would happen next.
While back in England, Sansome received a tidal wave of bad luck. She got sick with mononucleosis, strep throat and the flu all at the same time, which kept her out of the pool for six weeks. After she started feeling better, she received the news that Iowa was cutting its women’s swimming and diving team.
“It was like everything got pulled out from underneath me,” Sansome said. “[COVID-19] took away sort of what I saw was like the main reason why I came [to America] which was to swim, and then suddenly I was just in America and it felt weird.”
During her purgatory, one of her coaches at Iowa had a plan. Before Iowa, he coached current Georgia head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno at Georgia. After watching Sansome for a year, he felt like it would be the perfect fit for her.
“I immediately fell in love with her personality, her enthusiasm, her wanting to get better and improve,” Williams Moreno said. “And I guess the rest is history.”
Sansome only started swimming competitively for Georgia at the beginning of 2021, though this past season was likely her best by personal standards. She recorded new best times in four different events and got an invitation to her first NCAA Championships as a relay alternate. She has also become a favorite among her teammates and coaches outside of the pool.
Williams Moreno said she has high expectations for Sansome as she heads into her final year with the Bulldogs. That includes a spot on the NCAA Championship team and a chance to represent England in the 2024 Olympics.
“I just want to really enjoy every moment even if it’s like I’m in the pool and it isn’t my best session,” Sansome said. “But I want to just enjoy it and soak up everything for my last year.”