The Georgia men’s swimming and diving team finished 12th through four days of competition at the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The University of California, Berkeley repeated as national champions with 482 total points. It’s the third national title for the Golden Bears in the last five years.
Despite the Bulldogs not placing in the top 10 for the first time since 2019, the meet still had plenty of big moments. This included two new school records, seven top-10 program times and six new individual records. Nine different Bulldogs also accumulated 18 CSCAA All-America citations.
The fireworks began on opening night of competition, when Georgia went straight into the record books. The team of Bradley Dunham, Kristian Pitshugin, Wesley Ng and Dillon Downing engineered a 200 medley relay time of 1:22.98. Although Georgia only got 13th, a school record was still broken in the event, and Dunham and Downing both swam their fastest 50-splits of the season.
In the 800-meter freestyle relay, Dunham, Jake Magahey, Zach Hils and Mitchell Norton swam a season best time of 6:12.69. That time moves them into the top five in program history in the event.
On the second day of competition, Magahey started things off on a high note. The junior swam a 4:09.24 in the 500 freestyle, good enough for third place in the event. It was Magahey’s best time of the season, and it was his third-straight trip to the podium in the event.
To close the night out, Downing, Reece Branzell, Hils and Dunham finished 18th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:16.80. That time is the third-fastest in Georgia history.
In a quieter third night of competition, Ian Grum finished sixth place in the 400 IM with a time of 3:38.99. That was his highest placement in that event in his collegiate career, earning him First Team All-America honors for the third time in his career.
Later, Dunham earned his first individual All-America citation with a 45.22 100 backstroke time. The 400 medley relay team posted a time of 3:05.10 to close out the night. That would’ve been good enough for 14th place in the event, but the Bulldogs were disqualified for an early takeoff.
On the final night of competition, Magahey once again began with a podium finish, this time in the 1,650 freestyle. His third place time of 14:33.82 was his eighth individual First Team All-America honor in his career.
In the 200 backstroke, Grum just missed the podium with a fourth place time of 1:38.47. However, his prelims time of 1:38.39 broke the school record he set back in November. Dunham didn’t finish too far behind, posting an eleventh place time of 1:39.86.
To close out the meet, Dunham, Branzell, Hils and Downing finished 14th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 2:49.65. Branzell led the relay with a personal best 42.32 100 freestyle split, and that time was the third fastest in school history.
The men's season now draws to a close, over a week after the women wrapped up its season. This event concludes the 2022-23 Georgia swimming and diving season, which will pick back up in the fall.