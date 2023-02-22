After a five-day long matinee in College Station, Texas, The Georgia swimming and diving teams placed in the top half of competition at the SEC Championships. The men’s team finished fifth with a score of 828.5 and the women’s team finished sixth with a score of 756.
This is the lowest placement for both teams in the last seven years, and it’s the first time in that span the women’s team finished outside the top five. This tops Georgia’s previous lowest combined placement of two fifth place finishes back in 2019.
Meanwhile the Florida Gators men’s and women’s teams each finished in first by a significant margin. The men’s team finished with a score of 1,488.5, 399 points more than second place Auburn’s 1,088.5. The women’s team finished with 1,255 points, and were the only team to crack four digits in the score.
This is the 11th consecutive SEC championship for the Florida men’s team, and the first SEC championship for the women since 2009.
Although the team score wasn’t as high as some in years past, the Bulldogs still had a plethora of individuals do well. Georgia had 13 different swimmers earn medals throughout the competition, including gold medals from Zoie Hartman, Rachel Stege and Bradley Dunham.
The first day of competition saw success from two different relays. It started with the men’s 200 medley relay. Although it just missed the podium at fourth place, the team of Dunham, Kristian Pitshugin, Wesley Ng and Dillon Downing broke a school record with an A-cut time of 1:23.01, which was 0.06 seconds faster than the previous best time set back in 2021.
Later that day, the women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Sloane Reinstein, Duné Coetzee, Jillian Barczyk and Hartman earned a bronze medal with an A-cut time of 6:58.90.
In diving, Meghan Wenzel finished 18th with a score of 259.10 on the women’s 3-meter. Hannah Stumpf finished 30th with a score of 221.10. Nolan Lewis earned a 19th place score of 261.45 in the men’s 1-meter, while Rhett Hopkins and Kevin Li also finished in the top 25.
Georgia had plenty of success on day two, medaling in three consecutive events. It started with Stege winning the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:36.31. She narrowly edged out her older sister Kristen, who swims for Tennessee, by 0.04 seconds.
In the men’s half of the 500 freestyle, Jake Magahey earned his first of two silver medals with a time of 4:10.03. Then, Hartman earned gold in the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.58. Wenzel also saw more success, finishing sixth in the women’s 1-meter with a score of 294.05.
Ian Grum was the only Bulldog to medal in the third day of competition, earning a bronze in the 400 IM, with a time of 3:41.71. Lewis barely missed the top eight in the men’s 3-meter, with a ninth place score of 341.15.
Day four was for the ladies. Three of them reached the podium, starting with Callie Dickinson earning a silver medal in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:54.63. In the next women’s event, the 100 backstroke, Eboni McCarty earned a bronze medal with a time of 51.35, the second fastest time in school history.
Hartman earned her third medal of the championships with a silver in the 100 breaststroke, and a time of 58.65. Wenzel once again received a sixth place finish, this time in the platform, with a score of 255.40.
The final day of competition was the best for Georgia, as it earned four medals. It started with another silver from Magahey, with a time of 14:38.45 in the 1,650 freestyle. Then Dunham took home the third and final gold medal for the Bulldogs, posting a time of 1:39.27 in the 200 backstroke.
Hartman earned another silver medal, this time in the 200 breaststroke, with a time of 2:05.48. She has finished in the top two in all of her 12 individual events at the SEC Championships.
The men’s 400 freestyle relay team of Dunham, Reese Branzell, Zach Hils and Downing closed out competition with a third place finish and an A-cut time of 2:49.06. Lewis and Hopkins finished 16th and 18th respectively in the men’s platform.
Next up for Georgia is the last chance meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on February 25 and 26.