Georgia graduate swimmer Callie Dickinson was named the Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced on Tuesday, May 2 by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Dickinson was chosen alongside LSU cross country runner Jackson Martingayle, and both athletes will receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship from the SEC.
“Callie and Jackson are representative of the focus, determination and success of SEC student-athletes in competition and in the classroom,” Sankey said. “These young people are committed to the total student-athlete experience, and it is reflected in the elite level of their academic and athletics accomplishments. The H. Boyd McWhorter Award is the highest honor earned by a student-athlete in the SEC and I congratulate them along with their families and universities on their outstanding achievements.”
Dickinson, a Virginia Beach, Virginia native, is a six time All-American and three time All-SEC swimmer. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Comparative Biomedical Sciences and is on track to graduate in the summer. Last May, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Development & Family Science, making Summa Cum Laude honors and posting a 3.92 GPA.
“I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the SEC,” Dickinson said. “I want to thank the Faculty Athletics Representatives for this honor, as well as the University of Georgia’s academics staff for nominating me. I am grateful for the support of my teammates, The Georgia Way, and my coaching staff, especially my head coaches Stefanie Williams Moreno and Jack Bauerle. I will forever be thankful for the University of Georgia and the many opportunities it has provided for me.”
Dickinson is preparing for the upcoming World Championships and Summer Olympic Games, in addition to a career as an orthopedic surgeon. In her five seasons swimming for Georgia, she stacked up the accolades. Dickinson qualified for the NCAA Championships in all five seasons, won four medals at the SEC Championships, and ended her Georgia career with top 10 finishes in program history in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard butterfly and 100-yard butterfly. She has also competed in two U.S. Olympic Trials and qualified for two finals at the Phillips 66 National Championships last year.
Dickinson’s accolades are not limited to the water. In 2021, she was awarded the Michael E. Penland Family Research Award, given to students who have demonstrated outstanding prowess in the kinesiology department, particularly in the areas of research, service and outreach. She has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll every year she was with the team alongside other honors including the Spring 2022 CURO Research Assistantship and the Tucker Dorsey Memorial Scholarship Award, along with being named to the College Sports Communicators/CoSIDA Academic All-District Team twice.
Dickinson becomes the eighth member of Georgia women’s swimming and diving to win the H. Boyd McWhorter Award, officially making it the most times any athletic program in the SEC has received the honor.
“Callie represents the very best of what it means to be a student-athlete,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “The H. Boyd McWhorter Award is the highest honor given by the SEC. Callie is an outstanding representative of our swimming and diving program and is now part of a long tradition of Georgia student-athletes who have earned this distinction. She is very deserving, and we congratulate her on this remarkable accomplishment.”