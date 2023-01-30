The Georgia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams took care of business against Emory on Saturday. The No. 11 men won 175-94 against Division III No. 1 seeded Emory, while the No. 15 women won 172-105 against Division III No. 2 seeded Emory.
It was the final dual meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium for a memorable senior class that included Zoie Hartman, Jillian Barczyk and Callie Dickinson on the women’s team, and Ian Grum, Zach Hils and Dillon Downing on the men’s team.
“It was an exceptional group performance, and the guys really stepped up,” men’s head coach Neil Versfeld said. “Obviously, we had a few guys in (tech) suits to kind of see where they are leading into the conference meet, but yeah, they made our decision trying to pick our SEC [Championship] team a little more challenging today.”
“It's pretty emotional for me just because I have seen the growth of the seniors and the leaders on the team,” women’s head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno said. “Our shift is now focused on SEC [Championships] and we've been kind of fine tuning the last couple of weeks but really kind of nail that laser focus and enthusiasm and excitement the next two weeks as we go to College Station.”
The women’s team picked up three 1,2,3 sweeps in the 200 freestyle, the 200 butterfly and the 200 backstroke. The team also swept the 1,000 freestyle by default, since no Emory swimmers swam in that event.
Hartman grabbed two first places in events she doesn’t normally swim. She won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.02 and the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.65. She also swam on the victorious 200 freestyle relay team as the third leg.
“I tend to train a lot of different strokes anyway, and so I've always had a keen liking towards backstroke,” Hartman said. “I was really excited to try something new and have no pressure on it, going into the races.”
Among the top performances from non-seniors, Elizabeth Jackson won both the breaststroke events, Olivia Della Torre picked up her first collegiate victory in the 200 IM and Duné Coetzee earned a B-cut time in the 1,650 freestyle with a time of 16:03.09.
On the men’s side, it was an aforementioned senior who stole the show. Bradley Dunham picked up two B-cut first place times in the 200 freestyle (1:34.18) and the 100 butterfly (47.08). He also swam on both first place relay teams.
The men’s team as a whole picked up two 1,2,3 sweeps. Three Bulldogs also grabbed their first collegiate victories. TJ Pittenger in the 50 freestyle, Tyler Schroeder in the 200 butterfly and Sam Powe in the 200 IM.
In diving, graduate student Kevin Li picked up a first place score of 375.83 in the men’s 1 meter dive and another first place score of 361.50 in the men’s 3 meter dive. Meghan Wenzel and Hannah Stumpf finished first and second in the women’s 1 meter dive with scores of 338.03 and 310.80 respectively.
Not only did the Bulldogs get to honor their seniors in the pool, but they also honored the passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiter Chandler LeCroy. All the swimmers and divers etched the No. 77 in sharpie on their bodies, and underneath etched the initials CL for LeCroy.
“It just shows what a family this UGA community is,” Versfeld said. “We are all in it together, so we definitely have them in our thoughts and prayers.”
Now that dual meet season is over, the Bulldogs prepare for the SEC Championships in College Station, Texas, which will begin on February 14, and conclude on February 18.