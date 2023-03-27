On March 18th, the Georgia women’s swimming and diving team closed out its season at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center, finishing in 16th place at the 2023 NCAA Championships.
Georgia scored 90.5 points in addition to earning 21 CSCAA All-America citations. This included seven First Team honors, and five swimmers posted personal-best times.
Sophomores Rachel Stege and Abby McCulloh demonstrated excellence at the championships. Stege earned her second First Team All-America citation of the week while coming in eighth in the 1,650 freestyle scoring a new personal best.
McCulloh kept her streak going and became an All-American for the second-consecutive year in a row, finishing in 12th place in the mile. She set a new personal-best 1,000 freestyle time, coming in at 9:36.02 making this also the fifth-fastest time for her event in school history.
Following her was Duné Coetzee who came in 20th with a time of 16:05.42, and senior Jillian Barczyk took 39th at 16:31.11. This was an impressive showing for the Bulldogs in the 1,000 freestyle.
Graduates Marie Schobel and Callie Dickinson also came in with top times. Dickinson placed 16th in the 200 butterfly, finishing off her NCAA career as a Bulldog. Schobel also signed off her career with a personal-best time of 1:53.95 in the 200 backstroke, finishing 31st overall.
Junior Sloane Reinstein, sophomore Eboni McCarty, Zoie Hartman and Dickinson took home 23rd place in the 400 freestyle relay. McCarty took home 47th in the 100 freestyle coming in at 49.09.
This concludes the Georgia swim and dive season and some swimmers' careers. While it was a bittersweet weekend, everyone pushed themselves to achieve their best and leave their mark on Georgia as a whole.