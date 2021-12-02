211118_JAG_UGAvsMerWBBALL-25.jpg

T-Mobile is donating $50,000 to Georgia’s women’s athletic programs as a part of the company's total $700,000 donation to all SEC universities. Each school in the conference will be able to choose where the money specifically goes in women’s sports.

There will be a $700,000 check presented to the SEC on Friday ahead of the conference championship. The donation is a part of a new partnership T-Mobile launched with the SEC in July.

No. 1 Georgia will play No. 3 Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

