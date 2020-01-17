Abbey Ward, a freshman from Winter Green, Florida, high-fives assistant coach Jason Vonk after completing a successful vault during the University of Georgia the gymnastics first look event on Dec. 8, 2018 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. The gymdogs season gets started in earnest in January; the first home meet is January 5, 2019 against Ohio State at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander)