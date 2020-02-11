The Georgia women’s basketball team currently sits with a 13-11 overall record heading into its matchup on Feb. 16 against Alabama. With five games remaining in the 2019-20 regular season, here are three takeaways from The Red & Black.
50-game start streak ended
Gabby Connally missed her first start in 50 games on Feb. 6 against Missouri because of an injury she suffered three days prior against No. 8 Mississippi State. Connally’s leadership was missed against Missouri, who outscored Georgia 25-16 in the fourth quarter after Georgia started the period with a one-point lead. Connally returned to action in the following game, registering eight points while playing a season-high 40 minutes in a 49-43 win over Florida. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.
Entering her junior season, Connally was selected to the preseason All-SEC Second Team and has led the Bulldogs in scoring 11 times. She was named the SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 3, 2019, following victories over Butler and Virginia Tech. Connally averaged 18.5 points, shot 54.5% from the field and went 4-for-8 from the 3-point line in those wins.
Struggles against top teams
Georgia has the NCAA’s 12th-toughest schedule, according to the latest NCAA RPI release. Georgia has played seven teams ranked in the top 25, but it only defeated one — No. 25 Arkansas. The Bulldogs had arguably their best defensive performance facing Arkansas, as they held the Razorbacks under their season average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game to finish just 3-for-12. On Dec. 4, 2019, Georgia lost to then-No. 6 Baylor by a score of 72-38.
The Bulldogs saw overall improvement against No. 10 UCLA nearly two weeks later, but still lost by nine points. Georgia started SEC play on Jan. 2 with a 58-51 win over Ole Miss, but has since played five ranked SEC teams and dropped to a 4-7 record in the conference.
Georgia came up short against No. 1 South Carolina, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 23 Tennessee and twice to No. 8 Mississippi State. The Bulldogs often found themselves down early in these games. No game was closer than against Texas A&M, which the Bulldogs lost to by one point. The Bulldogs' five remaining games include matchups with No. 15 Kentucky and a rematch against No. 16 Texas A&M.
Looking forward
The Bulldogs currently have Sarah Ashlee Barker and Zoesha Smith as verbal commits to join them as freshmen next year. Barker is a four-star recruit and is ranked among the top 25 guards nationally, per espnW. By the same metric, Smith is the No. 23 forward in the 2020 class.
Barker is the daughter of Jay Barker, a former quarterback for Alabama who led the team to the national championship in 1992. Like her father, Barker led her school, Spain Park High School, to the 2018 Class 7A Alabama state title. She averaged 14 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and is the highest-ranked recruit in the state of Alabama.
Smith comes from Brunswick, Ga. Standing at 6-foot-1, she averaged a double-double her senior year, with 20.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Smith also earned her place on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team, the USA Today All-USA Georgia Girls Second Team and earned an MVP honor at the GACA junior all-star game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.