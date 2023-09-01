On Wednesday, offensive guard Tate Ratledge and wide receiver Arian Smith spoke to the media to preview Saturday’s matchup with UT Martin. Here are some takeaways from the availability.
Building trust upfront
Ratledge is one of the most experienced players on the offensive line. The senior has been named the starting right guard for the past three years including this one — although he missed the 2021 season with an injury.
The only other offensive lineman on the team besides Ratledge to have done so is returning center Sedrick Van Pran. Ratledge and Van Pran have played alongside each other for over two years and as the two enter their third season as starters, the two’s relationship grows ever stronger.
“On the field, I have more trust for him than almost anybody I’ve ever played with. Off the field, he and I are like brothers,” Ratledge said. “We are always together, always hanging out, always watching film together. We’ve built a really special bond over the last three years that we’ve been here for sure.”
Fellow guard Xavier Truss also returns for another season as a starter, playing on the opposite side of Ratledge. Ratledge said he also has a lot of trust for Truss for handling that side of the line.
Ratledge added that trust in itself is a key piece for the offensive line to function properly. One guy Ratledge is currently working on building trust with is new right tackle Amarius Mims. Mims played next to Ratledge every so often, but got extended playing time once former right tackle Warren McClendon went down with an injury. Now, Ratledge sees Mims growing and being even better than last season.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth from [Mims],” Ratledge said. “He’s shown a tremendous amount of effort to mature. To see him step into that role as our starting tackle, I think he’s really taken it with a full head of steam. He’s ran with it.”
An offensive multi-tool
Arian Smith finally made it through a fall camp. The speedster hasn’t been able to stay healthy through camp throughout the past three seasons. However, Smith is healthy enough to play against UT Martin on Saturday and he’s ready to go.
“I feel like it's a change of mindset,” Smith said. “When fall camp started, it was a change of mindset. You get that ‘dog’ mindset. No matter who we play, what we do, or what the coaches tell us to do, we are just going to attack and do our best."
Smith could easily be a dynamic piece in Georgia’s offense. His speed has produced big plays in the past, like his 76-yard touchdown against Ohio State, and likely will again at some point this season.
The wide receiver can be used in multiple ways, such as in end arounds or screen plays. This versatility, Smith said, will be key for Georgia’s offense.
“It helps in the sense of us going fast,” Smith said. “In typical plays not having to move to the other side, staying on the same side and knowing the position and knowing what you have to do when a play is called.”
With so many running backs’ status up in the air for Saturday, the Bulldogs’ offense and specifically their run game, could rely on its pass catchers. While not a running back specifically, Smith’s versatility and speed could be relied on to help boost the Bulldogs running game, which Smith said he’s willing to do.
“Whatever coach tells me to do, I’m gonna do it,” Smith said. “So I feel good about whatever they tell me to do.”