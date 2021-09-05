Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury according to a Facebook post from Mary Ratledge, his mother. Ratledge, a redshirt freshman, made his first start against Clemson and is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday.
Thank you to everyone for the thoughts and prayers! I’ll be back! #GoDawgs Romans 5:3-5— Tate Ratledge (@tateratledge22) September 5, 2021
Ratledge was a four-star recruit coming out of Darlington High School in Rome. He was ranked as the fifth overall player in Georgia and third overall offensive lineman in the country. Ratledge suffered an injury during the first offensive drive of the game against Clemson and did not return to the game, but wore a boot on the sideline.
Warren Ericson replaced Ratledge at right guard, who has dealt with his own injury problems in the offseason. Ericson suffered an injury to his hand in preseason practice, but played the game with a cast.