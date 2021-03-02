Taylor Staton dreamed of becoming a Georgia GymDog. Now, she is ending her college career competing on the Georgia equestrian team in Reining.
Staton spent her early years enrolled in gymnastics lessons and attended GymDog camps. Gymnastics was her sport, until one day in the fifth or sixth grade, her mom came home with a horseback riding flyer from school.
“She was like, ‘you know, you love horses like why not give it a shot?’ And then after one lesson, I was immediately hooked,” Staton said. “I feel like it's just kind of funny how I ended up being on the equestrian team when I grew up thinking that I wanted to be a GymDog one day.”
Staton credits her equestrian success to her former high school trainer, Herm Sherwin, and her beloved horse, Cane.
“I went there on weekends and he [Sherwin] is the one who taught me to fall in love with the sport even more,” Staton said. “He invested a lot in me, so he is another reason why I got to where I am.”
After choosing to spend her college career at Georgia, Staton was able to find additional support through her teammates and the athletic association.
Darrice Griffin, the Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, was constantly encouraging Staton, as well as the rest of the equestrian team to push themselves to the best of their abilities. She traveled with them to Nationals, attended their meets and formed meaningful relationships with the team.
“I would love to have a job like hers one day,” Staton said. “I would love to be how she is; investing in women's sports.”
Staton also considers Scott Koss, the equestrian manager her freshman and sophomore year, as another mentor through the sports association. They engaged in many life conversations and he became invested in helping her succeed.
Both Griffin and Koss inspired Staton to pursue a career in the athletic association post-undergrad. Staton has applied to graduate school and intends to follow the sports management track to achieve her dream.
Staton knew she was meant to attend the University of Georgia and join the equestrian team after her official college tour. The family atmosphere on the team and seeing the love they all had for one another stood out to her the most.
“It felt just like this was meant to be my home compared to other schools,” Staton said.
After four years, Staton has grown closer with her equestrian team, regarding them as family.
The Reining squad and their tight-knit relationship, even include their coach, Sara Parr. They call themselves the ‘goat gang’ and the ‘opossums,’ and have declared Parr as the matriarch.
“They like to call me ‘mama opossum’ which I think is really sweet and funny and is done out of love,” Parr said. “They have such a good cohesive element about them and it is really fun to watch them all together.”
Staton’s favorite memories with her teammates are the days they go on trail rides. They are able to ride through pastures, relax and focus on the meaningful time with each other and their horses.
“I have friends that are going to last a lifetime and I think that's like the biggest thing that I'm so thankful for. And it's not even like my best friends, it is like my sisters at this point,” Staton said.
Staton is proud of her team's strong work ethic this season, especially with the COVID-19 setbacks. She believes their unconditional support for one another has prepared them for any type of competition.
The equestrian team will host the SEC championships on March 26 and 27 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia.
“I feel like we are going to push through as a team and stay really strong and have that support going into SECs and Nationals,” Staton said.