The Georgia volleyball team’s Sunday afternoon victory over Missouri marked its fifth in the last seven matches, a major change for a team that started the season 5-13 overall and 1-6 in the SEC.
Several Bulldogs directly attributed their shift in performance to a team meeting after a straight-set defeat at home on Oct. 21 in the first match of a weekend series against Auburn. Georgia squandered opportunities on unforced errors in each set.
"We were super disappointed," head coach Tom Black said of the loss against Auburn. "I thought our energy was unacceptable. We kind of had a gut check as a program and there's been a good response since then."
The turnaround was immediately evident. In Georgia’s next game, the Bulldogs swept Auburn in a dominant straight-set victory.
"We were like, 'enough is enough,'" senior Dalaney Hans said. "We came together as a team and reevaluated what our goals were. Since then, we've been going out there with each game and playing our best volleyball."
This is the best the Bulldogs have been playing all year. In their seven matches since the meeting, Georgia has lost just twice. The Bulldogs defeated Alabama and Missouri twice in the run, sweeping both teams once.
One of Georgia’s two losses in that span came against a top-10 Kentucky squad, and the other came in a back-and-forth match with Mississippi State that featured 32 ties and 18 lead changes over five sets, none of which either team won by more than three points.
"I think we've gotten past some of the excuses and gotten our focus more on the execution and getting better and competing," said Black.
That dual focus on execution and accountability was echoed by Hans, who noted that Georgia's play had become smoother and more rhythmic since the Auburn series.
"There's not a lot of looking around, not a lot of stutter steps," Hans said. "Everyone is doing their job."
Although they are out of contention for the SEC title, the Bulldogs have the chance to finish strong over their final slate of contests. Georgia travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss Nov. 18-19 and concludes its season at home against LSU from Nov. 26-27.