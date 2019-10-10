The Georgia soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to Tennessee Thursday night after committing 19 fouls, including one in the box to give the Volunteers a successful penalty kick opportunity in Knoxville.
After a scoreless first half, Tennessee had an opportunity to take the lead in the 46th minute when Georgia sophomore defender Cecily Stoute fouled the Volunteers’ MA Vignola in the box. Stoute earned a yellow card on the foul. Vignola’s penalty kick found the back of the net, marking the first and only goal in Regal Soccer Stadium.
“It was a typical Thursday night in the SEC,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “It was a very hard-fought, competitive game. Both teams played hard. It was physical. In a game that went back and forth with a lot of play between the 18s, they were able to draw a penalty kick that set things up for them to get the win.”
Thursday’s loss was the most statistically physical for Georgia, including 19 total fouls and four yellow cards. All yellow cards and 12 fouls were given after Tennessee took the lead.
Throughout the match, Georgia took seven shots total, three of which were on frame, compared to Tennessee’s 16 shots with seven on frame. The Bulldogs’ forward Abby Boyan led the team in chances on goal, taking three shots.
The Bulldogs’ loss against Tennessee resembled their 1-0 defeat against Vanderbilt last week at home. Both Vanderbilt and Tennessee scored on Georgia early into the second half off of set pieces, the Commodores’ coming in the form of a free kick outside of the box.
Sophomore goalkeeper Emory Wegener tied her season-high recorded saves in a game with six total saves against the Volunteers.
“I thought we battled throughout,” Lesesne said. “It was a tough road game in a tough atmosphere, but I thought we handled it well and fought really hard. I’m disappointed to not get the result, but I’m proud of the effort of our players.”
The Bulldogs will come home to take on Ole Miss (1-1-2 SEC) on Sunday at the Turner Soccer Complex. Sunday’s match against the Rebels will serve as the annual Kick for a Cure game to support the fight against breast cancer, featuring pink kits for the home team.
